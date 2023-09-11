BAFL 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
Markets

Sindh govt decides to launch crackdown against power theft

APP Published 11 Sep, 2023 07:24am

KARACHI: The Caretaker Sindh government has decided to launch a crackdown against electricity theft across the province.

The provincial government also formed a task force under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Secretary for anti-theft electricity campaign.

According to the notification, the provincial Secretary of Energy, representative of Power Division, Government of Pakistan, Additional IG Police Sindh, Commissioner, DIG (concerned regions), CEO of HESCO/SEPCO and any other co-opted member to be nominated by the convener, will be among the members of the task force.

The task force will be authorized to devise a strategy and an effective mechanism for focused and sustainable campaign/initiative throughout the province against electricity theft by targeting high-loss commercial, agriculture, industrial and domestic connections and non-recovery from defaulters.

