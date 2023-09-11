Commissioner orders implementation of ‘Clean Cotton Programme’ in toto

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the agriculture department to ensure implementation of “Clean Cotton Programme” in toto to achieve 100 per cent targets of this program.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, he directed the agriculture director to send female agri officers in the fields so that they could educate the female workers to pick clean cotton from the plants.

She directed to keep field staff activated for guidance and help of cotton growers as next couple of weeks were very important for cotton harvesting.

She also directed the scouting teams to ensure pest scouting to save the cotton crop for accomplishing maximum results of “Clean Cotton Program”.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhary Abdul Hameed briefed the divisional commissioner and said that cotton crop was cultivated over 121,000 acres of land in Faisalabad and more than 99,000 cotton bales were provided to 19 cotton factories so far. Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, Deputy Director Plant Protection Dr Amir Rasool and others were also present in the meeting.