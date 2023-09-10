BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Maldives leader seeks allies as polls head for second round

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2023 12:13pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MALÉ: Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said he was seeking allies Sunday in his bid for re-election, a day after trailing in a first round of polls without an outright winner.

Solih’s attempt for a second term has been turned into a referendum on his pursuit of renewed ties with India, the archipelago nation’s traditional benefactor.

Preliminary results from the election on Saturday showed Solih took 39 percent of the vote, behind his key rival, the capital’s mayor Mohamed Muizzu, with 46 percent.

The independent Elections Commission (EC) is yet to release final results, but provisional results have been collated by local media based on tallies announced by the EC.

A second round of voting is expected on September 30.

“We have to ally with others,” 61-year-old Solih told reporters Sunday, blaming his poor showing on “unforseen factors”, but without giving details.

Muizzu, 45, a proxy of former president Abdulla Yameen, who is both pro-China and a campaigner for drastically reducing economic and military ties with India.

Yameen is serving an 11-year sentence following his corruption conviction in December, and was barred from contesting Saturday’s vote.

During his autocratic five-year tenure, Yameen borrowed heavily from China for construction projects, making the nation – better known for its luxury tourism – a hotbed of geopolitical rivalry.

After his shock victory five years ago, Solih moved swiftly to repair relations with New Delhi strained under Yameen, who banked on Beijing for loans and diplomatic support.

A breakaway candidate from Solih’s Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), Ilyas Labeeb, came third with seven percent.

Eight candidates were in the running for the top job in the Indian Ocean nation of 1,192 coral islets, scattered some 800 kilometres (500 miles) across the equator.

Nearly 80 percent of the 282,000 electorate turned out to vote, compared to 90 percent at the 2018 poll.

Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Comments

1000 characters

Maldives leader seeks allies as polls head for second round

Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough

Afghan Taliban criticises closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

India, Saudi Arabia likely to sign energy cooperation pact on Monday

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

Read more stories