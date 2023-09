NEW DELHI: A “historic” plan to connect Europe, the Middle East and India to be unveiled at the G20 summit on Saturday will include data, rail, electricity and hydrogen pipeline links, EU officials told AFP.

The plans – which represent an alternative to China’s vast investment in global infrastructure – aim to speed rail-bound trade between India and Europe by up to 40 percent, integrating connections across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, they said.