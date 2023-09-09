PTI asks President to announce election date

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee has asked President Dr Arif Alvi to announce the election date without any further delay; otherwise, he would be responsible for the violation of the Constitution.

According to a statement issued by the party’s office, a meeting of the PTI core committee was held in which a unanimous resolution was passed, asking the president to announce the general elections date without any delay.

“According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the supreme authority belongs to Allah, the Almighty. Powers and sovereignty under the Constitution are reserved for the people who exercise them through their elected public representatives,” read the statement of the PTI core committee meeting.

It added that Pakistan is going through the most critical period of its history in which it is facing very complex problems and crises at the constitutional, political, democratic, administrative, economic, and social levels.

“The undemocratic and unconstitutional move of the regime change conspiracy in April 2022 has given rise to chaos and turmoil in the state structure and governance system,” it maintained. “The regime change conspiracy has created unimaginable uncertainty and unrest in national security, national unity, national development and fundamental rights of the people and their lives,” it further stated.

“PTI Core Committee recalled that the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved on 14 and 18 January 2023, respectively; however, the PDM government avoided holding elections in 90 days in sheer violation of Article (2)224 of the Constitution,” it further read.

It added that the participants of the meeting stated that by defying the decision of the Supreme Court on April 4, 2023, on one hand, the PDM government opened the door of constitutional violation, while on the other it caused deep distress in the nation.

“PTI Core Committee reiterated that the establishment of a democratic government was a constitutional requirement and the need of the hour, which was the sole and only answer to the multifaceted crises facing Pakistan,” it added.

It added that the core committee recalled that Article (5) 48 of the Constitution empowered the president to give a date for holding general elections within 90 days in case of premature dissolution of the National Assembly.

“Therefore, the participants underscored that the president of the country should fulfil his constitutional responsibility and should announce the date for general elections in the country without any delay to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution,” it further stated.

However, the PTI core committee stated that if the president did not announce the polls date, he would be responsible for violation of the Constitution and the basic constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

