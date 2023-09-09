BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Transmission lines, grid stations: NTDC MD orders engineers to develop maintenance plan

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) Engr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has issued directives to the engineers of asset management (North) to develop a maintenance plan for transmission lines and grid stations. The aim is to enhance the reliability of the system and ensure a smooth power supply during winter and adverse weather conditions.

He emphasised that washing, replacement of insulators, and other maintenance works must be completed before the foggy/winter season.

He was addressing a large gathering of engineers from asset management (North) at Wapda House. In addition, the MD inaugurated the transmission line monitoring system application and directed immediate monitoring of aging transmission lines, as well as the development of remedial strategies.

During the meeting, he was apprised of the progress of various ongoing tasks, including the pilot project for inspecting transmission lines using quadcopters/drone, digitalization of utilities, substation automation, transmission line monitoring system and dissolved gas analysis. He commended the concerned teams for successfully implementing in-house dissolved gas analyses and directed for its expansion nationwide at NTDC installations, which will significantly save costs.

To further expand the scope of online monitoring of transmission lines, the managing director instructed the purchase of three additional quadcopters and the initiation of thermo vision monitoring for grid stations.

The MD directed live line training to be conducted at Faisalabad, Rawat and Jamshoro in the coming weeks. He also instructed the initiation of substation automation system programme trainings at the 500 kV New Lahore and 220 kV Gujrat grid stations besides the TSG Training Center Lahore. He urged the officers to work diligently within their mandate to ensure smooth power transmission and the removal of system constraints. Deputy managing director (AD&M), general managers, chief engineer, managers and other senior officers were also present during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NTDC Transmission lines Engr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Transmission lines, grid stations: NTDC MD orders engineers to develop maintenance plan

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories