Salim Rajput assumes charge as Commissioner Karachi

APP Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Muhammad Salim Rajput, a Grade 20 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service, on Friday, assumed the charge of the office of Commissioner Karachi on Friday.

Prior to his appointment as Commissioner Karachi Salim Rajput was working as the Secretary of the Department of Transport and Mass Transit. Muhammad Salim Rajput is a graduate of domestic and foreign Universities. He studied Public Policy in the London School of Economics, and did his MSc in Management and Governance.

He has served in different positions in the government including as the Secretary Services and General Administration, Special Secretary Finance Government of Sindh, and Secretary Finance Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Salim Rajput also served as the Secretary Mines Mineral Labour and Commerce in Gilgit-Baltistan. He also served as the Deputy Commissioner in Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur.

He was Deputy Commissioner in the district south in Karachi. He also worked as the EDO Finance Badin and as the Additional Secretary Chief Minister of Sindh.

He said in addition to his duties, he and his team will extend every possible help and support to the Election Commission for the conduct of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections in the Karachi Division.

