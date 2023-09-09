BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
Maryam likely to visit Sindh this month

NNI Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to visit Sindh this month. Sources said many important personalities of Sindh would join the PML-N and the party’s chief organiser during her visit to the province.

According to sources, the schedule of her visit to Karachi and Hyderabad is being prepared and her visit is meant to provide an opportunity to the PML-N to make its presence felt in the province.

The announcement of the new office-bearers of PML-N Sindh is also expected during the visit of Maryam Nawaz. Party's provincial chapter has started making preparations for the proposed visit of Maryam Nawaz. Sources said the party leaders were also in contact with like-minded political figures for the purpose.

