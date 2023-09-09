Joint operation against drug production in Qila Abdullah

ISLAMABAD: In a joint operation against drug production on Friday in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan, 16 narcotics manufacturing processing machines were destroyed, 18 drug compounds were demolished, 10 acres of drug cultivation eradicated, and four people were arrested.

The operation was launched to eliminate drug production and drug factories in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan on the instructions of Corps Commander Balochistan, Pakistan Army. FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies and other law enforcement agencies were also participating in the operation.

So far, 2,000 kg of narcotics have been recovered in the operation, 3,000 kg of chemical/crude ephedrine has been destroyed. Whereas, 16 narcotics manufacturing processing machines were destroyed, 18 drug compounds were demolished, and 10 acres of drug cultivation were also eradicated. The authorities also detained four people during the operation.

The operation was finalized in a meeting held on 28 August 2023 at Headquarters 12 Corps, in which, all stakeholders were involved. On August 30, a jirga was also organized in Qila Abdullah under anti-drug campaign. In the jirga, the local elders demanded the abolition of drug factories and stop production of drugs in Qila Abdullah and Gulistan and assured security agencies of their full support.

These operations are being conducted by the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies to protect Balochistan, especially educational institutions, from the menace of drugs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023