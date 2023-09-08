BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
One killed as security forces open fire to disperse crowd in India’s Manipur

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 05:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GUWAHATI: Security forces lobbed tear gas and opened fired to disperse a crowd of about 500 people in India’s restive northeastern state of Manipur on Friday, killing one person and wounding 20 more, police officials said.

Manipur has been wracked by ethnic violence since May, and security forces were trying to stop the crowd of people from the majority Meitei ethnic group from entering a village of the minority Kuki community, a police spokesperson said.

Another police official said a few paramilitary troops were also injured in the clash, which occurred a day before the start of the Group of 20 summit that India is hosting in the capital New Delhi, some 2,500 km (1,553 miles) away.

Groups of gunmen also exchanged fire with security forces in other areas of the state, the police officials said, but it was not clear if this incident was linked to the ethnic violence.

At least 180 people have been killed, and thousands more displaced, since the Meitei and Kuki communities started fighting over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas.

