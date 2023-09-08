India’s forex reserves snap 2-week fall

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves halted a two-week losing streak and rose to $598.90 billion as of Sep. 1, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was an increase of $4.04 billion from the previous week, the biggest gain in nearly two months. Reserves had fallen by a total of $7.3 billion in the prior two weeks.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI’s reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee fell marginally against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.5225 to 82.8075.

The rupee ended at 82.9450 on Friday, down 0.4% this week.

--------------------------------------------------------- FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept. 1 Aug. 25 2023 2023 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 530,691 527,249 Gold 44,939 44,354 SDRs 18,195 18,194 Reserve Tranche Position 5,073 5,061 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 598,897 594,858 ----------------------------------------------------------