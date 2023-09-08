BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves snap 2-week fall

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 05:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves halted a two-week losing streak and rose to $598.90 billion as of Sep. 1, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) data showed on Friday.

That was an increase of $4.04 billion from the previous week, the biggest gain in nearly two months. Reserves had fallen by a total of $7.3 billion in the prior two weeks.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the RBI’s reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee fell marginally against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.5225 to 82.8075.

The rupee ended at 82.9450 on Friday, down 0.4% this week.

---------------------------------------------------------
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
                              Sept. 1       Aug. 25
                               2023         2023
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      530,691      527,249
Gold                          44,939       44,354
SDRs                          18,195       18,194
Reserve Tranche Position       5,073        5,061
----------------------------------------------------------
Total                        598,897      594,858
----------------------------------------------------------
India RBI Reserve Bank of India Indian Foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves snap 2-week fall

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

Pakistan’s cooking oil brand Soya Supreme plans IPO

Another brokerage house expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

Gold prices fall further by Rs4,000/tola in Pakistan, slide continues for fifth day

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

Read more stories