BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
BIPL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.03 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
PAEL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
PPL 70.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.27%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
SSGC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 16,189 Increased By 92.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 114.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,194 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean mills pass in tender for 45,000 T wheat from Canada

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 11:10am

HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills rejected all offers and made no purchase of around 45,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from Canada sought in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

Shipment was sought between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15.

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

The group had sought both US and Canadian wheat in Thursday’s tender but bought an estimated 88,260 tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States only, traders said.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean mills pass in tender for 45,000 T wheat from Canada

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

First phase of Fukushima water release to end Monday

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories