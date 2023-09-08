BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
King Charles III thanks public year after mother’s death

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2023 10:54am
LONDON: King Charles III on Friday thanked the public for their support in his first year as monarch, as he marked the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch, on the throne for 70 years. She died aged 96 on September 8 last year after a period of declining health.

Charles, 74, is currently at the royal family’s sprawling Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands and is not expected to make any public appearances.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also paid tribute to the late queen, whose long reign came to symbolise Britain’s post-war history and values.

“People across the UK – whether they had the good fortune to meet Her late Majesty or not – will be reflecting today on what she meant to them and the example she set for us all,” Sunak said late Thursday.

“We will cherish those memories. The bond between country and monarch is sacred. It endures.

“So, while we continue to mourn Her late Majesty’s passing, we should be proud that this remarkable legacy of service – and this remarkable bond – continues to grow today under the reign of His Majesty the King.”

Prince Harry, estranged from the royal family since moving to the US with his wife Meghan, paid tribute to his grandmother at a charity event in London on Thursday.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” Harry told guests.

“She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together.”

