SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks dropped at the open Friday, in line with losses across Asia and following a weak lead from Wall Street, while morning trade in Hong Kong was suspended owing to a strong storm.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.26 percent, or 8.12 points, to 3,114.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.32 percent, or 6.17 points, to 1,930.70.