Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend as it moves west-north-westward across the tropical eastern Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory late on Thursday.

Margot was located about 355 miles (570 km) west of the Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.