BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore retreats on China demand worries

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

MANILA: Iron ore futures fell on Thursday following gains earlier this week, as weak China trade data overshadowed a jump in August imports of the steelmaking raw material and a move by state lenders to cut mortgage rates to revive the property sector.

The pullback also came amid market talks about a notice from China’s National Development and Reform Commission to discuss iron ore prices with some futures companies. The state planner has yet to respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

In the absence of a meaningful improvement in domestic steel demand, the price rally in iron ore - from the lows in May - and other steelmaking ingredients has squeezed steel mills’ margins, analysts said.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 1.9% lower at 836.50 yuan ($114.18) per metric ton.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark October iron ore contract was down 1.9% at $114.05 per ton, as of 0742 GMT, after a three-day advance.

Top global steel producer China’s exports and imports extended declines in August due to sagging overseas demand and weak consumer spending at home, although the falls were slower than expected. Traders shrugged off news that four of China’s major state banks will lower interest rates on existing mortgages for first-home loans. While China’s policy measures for property developers should provide support to iron ore, an immediate recovery for the sector is not expected, analysts said.

Iron ore prices will probably track lower this month after rising in August, when China ramped up imports of the material amid strong demand ahead of its peak construction season, as the negative steel margins may dampen demand, consultancy Mysteel said.

Steel benchmarks in Shanghai were mostly down. Rebar shed 0.4%, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.7%, wire rod climbed 4.8% and stainless steel lost 0.4%. Coking coal and coke dropped 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore market China trade data

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore retreats on China demand worries

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories