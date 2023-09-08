Mayo hospital’s emergency block to be upgraded

LAHORE: The process of upgrading the emergency block at Mayo Hospital has been initiated, with caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, personally inspecting the progress during his visit on Thursday.

The existing emergency block is set to undergo a transformation into a cutting-edge facility, boasting approximately 200 beds. During the reconstruction phase, emergency services will be temporarily relocated to the TB ward. As part of the up-gradation, the emergency block’s elevator will also be made operational. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi entrusted the Department of Communication and Works with the responsibility of completing this vital upgrade.

During his thorough examination, the CM scrutinized the laboratory along with the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the emergency block. He emphasized the necessity for the new emergency block to be outfitted with contemporary medical amenities. Furthermore, he directed that the wiring for the emergency block should be placed underground and underscored the importance of well-appointed doctors’ chambers. He also sought a lasting solution for the walls’ seepage problem in the emergency block.

The CM extended his visit to the TB ward, evaluating the preparations for the emergency ward’s transition. He promptly ordered the replacement of soiled sheets on the beds. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected the police post, the under-construction reading room, and cafeterias, reviewing the progress of these projects. He directed high-speed internet installation in the reading room. Expressing contentment with the superior construction standards of the reading room and cafeterias, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that these cafeterias should offer hygienic and quality food items at reasonable prices.

Moreover, an important meeting of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority took place at the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM issued directives to initiate the recruitment process for the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority, emphasizing the swift operationalization of the facility with its complete complement of machinery and equipment.

The meeting further endorsed the establishment of service rules and the constitution of human resource committees dedicated to the Authority’s employees. Notable attendees included Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Chairman Planning and Development Board, as well as Secretaries from Finance, Health and Communication and Works, along with relevant officials.

