BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayo hospital’s emergency block to be upgraded

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

LAHORE: The process of upgrading the emergency block at Mayo Hospital has been initiated, with caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, personally inspecting the progress during his visit on Thursday.

The existing emergency block is set to undergo a transformation into a cutting-edge facility, boasting approximately 200 beds. During the reconstruction phase, emergency services will be temporarily relocated to the TB ward. As part of the up-gradation, the emergency block’s elevator will also be made operational. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi entrusted the Department of Communication and Works with the responsibility of completing this vital upgrade.

During his thorough examination, the CM scrutinized the laboratory along with the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the emergency block. He emphasized the necessity for the new emergency block to be outfitted with contemporary medical amenities. Furthermore, he directed that the wiring for the emergency block should be placed underground and underscored the importance of well-appointed doctors’ chambers. He also sought a lasting solution for the walls’ seepage problem in the emergency block.

The CM extended his visit to the TB ward, evaluating the preparations for the emergency ward’s transition. He promptly ordered the replacement of soiled sheets on the beds. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected the police post, the under-construction reading room, and cafeterias, reviewing the progress of these projects. He directed high-speed internet installation in the reading room. Expressing contentment with the superior construction standards of the reading room and cafeterias, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that these cafeterias should offer hygienic and quality food items at reasonable prices.

Moreover, an important meeting of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority took place at the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

The CM issued directives to initiate the recruitment process for the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority, emphasizing the swift operationalization of the facility with its complete complement of machinery and equipment.

The meeting further endorsed the establishment of service rules and the constitution of human resource committees dedicated to the Authority’s employees. Notable attendees included Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Chairman Planning and Development Board, as well as Secretaries from Finance, Health and Communication and Works, along with relevant officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mayo Hospital Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Mayo hospital’s emergency block to be upgraded

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories