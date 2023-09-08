Bilawal visits houses of two martyred PPP workers

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited the residence of party's two martyred office bearers, Shaheed Hussain Al Huda alias Amjad Hussain and Shaheed Shaukat Hammad Baloch, who were assassinated last month through target-killing in Karachi, and extended his condolences to their bereaved families.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman visited residence of Shaheed Hussain Al Huda alias Amjad Hussain in Union Committee 26 of Orangi Town and condoled with Shaheed's brother Najam Al Huda alias Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman condoled with Haji Lal Bux, father of Shaukat Hammad Baloch Shaheed, brothers Barkat Ali and Zahid Hussain. Hammad Baloch was senior vice-president of the PPP in Union Committee of Baldia Town 31/5. He also extended his sympathy with the young children of Shaheed Shaukat Hammad Baloch, Haris Hammad, Sahib Hammad and Saeeda Hammad.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recited Fateha for the two martyrs and prayed for patience to the families. He once again demanded that the accused involved in the killing of the two martyrs should be brought to justice.

On the occasion Liaquat Askani, Ali Ahmed Jan, Abdul Karim Askani, Ajab Khan Swati, Jameel Zia, Wasim Akhtar and other leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received warm welcome by a large number of people and workers on the during his visit to different areas of the Baldia Town and Orangi Town.

