BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal visits houses of two martyred PPP workers

Press Release Published 08 Sep, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited the residence of party's two martyred office bearers, Shaheed Hussain Al Huda alias Amjad Hussain and Shaheed Shaukat Hammad Baloch, who were assassinated last month through target-killing in Karachi, and extended his condolences to their bereaved families.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman visited residence of Shaheed Hussain Al Huda alias Amjad Hussain in Union Committee 26 of Orangi Town and condoled with Shaheed's brother Najam Al Huda alias Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman condoled with Haji Lal Bux, father of Shaukat Hammad Baloch Shaheed, brothers Barkat Ali and Zahid Hussain. Hammad Baloch was senior vice-president of the PPP in Union Committee of Baldia Town 31/5. He also extended his sympathy with the young children of Shaheed Shaukat Hammad Baloch, Haris Hammad, Sahib Hammad and Saeeda Hammad.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recited Fateha for the two martyrs and prayed for patience to the families. He once again demanded that the accused involved in the killing of the two martyrs should be brought to justice.

On the occasion Liaquat Askani, Ali Ahmed Jan, Abdul Karim Askani, Ajab Khan Swati, Jameel Zia, Wasim Akhtar and other leaders were also present.

Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received warm welcome by a large number of people and workers on the during his visit to different areas of the Baldia Town and Orangi Town.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal visits houses of two martyred PPP workers

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Bench on audio leaks case: SC to announce verdict on recusal of judges today

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Read more stories