Physical remand of Ali Wazir: ATC rejects prosecution’s request for extension

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, rejected the prosecution’s request for an extension in the physical remand of former parliamentarian Ali Wazir and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case registered against him related to the collection of funds to fuel anti-state activities.

Police produced Ali Wazir before the ATC duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas after the expiry of his three-day physical remand. At the start of the hearing, the prosecutor requested to extend physical remand in order to conduct further investigation of him.

The casewas registered against him at Bhara Kahu police station.

According to the FIR, the case was registered under Section 11-N of the Anti-Terrorism Act, as well as sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Section 11-N of the ATA deals with punishment under sections 11-H to 11-K, which include charges of fund-raising, use and possession, funding arrangements, and money laundering for the purpose of terrorism at the complaint lodged by one Shahzad, resident of Nai Abadi Bhara Kahu.

The prosecutor further told the court that the extension in physical remand of the accused is required for the recovery of money.

Attaullah Kundi, Ali Wazir's counsel, while opposing the prosecution’s request, pleaded with the court to send his client on judicial remand. The court after hearing arguments reserved its verdict.

Later, while announcing its verdict, the court rejected the police request and sent Ali Wazir on judicial remand.

