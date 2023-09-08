Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 07, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 304.00
Open Offer Rs 307.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 8
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.45
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 8
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
499
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 8
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 8
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 8
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 8
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
69.09
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 8
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
360
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 8
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 8
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.92
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 8
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
80.43
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 8
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
13,140,382
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
10,994,899
▲ 0.00
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 8
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
10,981,843
▲ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 8
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
10,866,031
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 8
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
7,844,273
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 8
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
7,543,051
▲ 0.00
|
Agritech Limited / Sep 8
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
7,015,000
▲ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 8
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
6,020,755
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
5,818,667
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 8
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
4,200,604
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 7
|
305.37
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 7
|
304.57
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 7
|
147.28
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 7
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 7
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Sep 7
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 7
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 7
|
4451.14
|
India Sensex / Sep 7
|
66265.56
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 7
|
32991.08
|
Nasdaq / Sep 7
|
13748.83
|
Hang Seng / Sep 7
|
18202.07
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 7
|
7441.72
|
Dow Jones / Sep 7
|
34500.73
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 7
|
15718.66
|
France CAC40 / Sep 7
|
7196.10
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 7
|
86.72
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 7
|
19735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 7
|
185614
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 7
|
1919.82
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 7
|
85.38
