BAFL 38.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.15%)
BIPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
FABL 22.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FCCL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.28%)
HUBC 80.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
MLCF 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.1%)
OGDC 95.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.5%)
PAEL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.88%)
PPL 69.98 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.23%)
PRL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
SSGC 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 90.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.12%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,568 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.41%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,757 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,162 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish flood death toll rises to eight

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2023 07:00pm

ISTANBUL: Rescuers on Thursday recovered the body of the last man reported missing in floods that hit Istanbul and northwestern Turkiye this week, bringing the death toll to eight, officials said.

Torrential rains hit the northern stretches of Istanbul and parts of Kirklareli province on Tuesday, sweeping away shops and tourist bungalows.

Two people died in Istanbul. The toll in Kirklareli reached six when rescuers reached the body of the last person reported missing in the disaster, identified as Ahmet Baki Simsek.

South China soaks as rains from Haikui continue to pound region

The storms inundated Kirklareli’s Black Sea coast town of Igneada, which housed tourists in 18 bungalows.

Deputy Interior Minister Munir Karaloglu said an investigation had been launched into safety condition at the tourist site.

Turkish officials issued an arrest warrant for the facility’s owner on the grounds that the bungalows had been built illegally, the private NTV broadcaster reported.

rains floods

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish flood death toll rises to eight

Inter-bank market: rupee gains further, settles at 304.94 against US dollar

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

No ban on Rs5,000 currency note: caretaker information minister says letter being circulated is fake

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

KSE-100 edges down in range-bound trading

Pakistan, US discuss strengthening economic, trade ties

Brokerage house sees interest-rate hike of 150bps as inflation bites

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Gasport seeks country’s first spot LNG cargo in over a year

Read more stories