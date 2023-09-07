BAFL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.6%)
Indian rupee warily eyes US yields, oil prices; banks on RBI help

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 03:05pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed to the US dollar on Thursday with rising US Treasury yields and oil prices meeting expectations that the central bank will be there to defend the currency.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open nearly unchanged from Wednesday’s level of 83.1325. Asian currencies were weak again with the offshore Chinese yuan dropping to 7.3280 to the dollar.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was hovering near 4.30%, not too far from year-to-date highs. Brent crude futures rose for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, reaching a high of $91.10.

Brent crude, now up nearly 10% in two weeks, is at its highest since Nov. 2022 “With what US yields and oil are doing, there is no doubt we should be much higher (on USD/INR),” a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“But then there is RBI to take into account and traders know what happened last month.”

Last month, when the rupee was at risk of making a record low, the Reserve Bank of India intervened in non-deliverable forwards and the over-the-counter onshore market.

Speculators who had taken long positions on the dollar had to exit due to the central bank’s intervention, according to bankers. Robust US services data lifted US yields on Wednesday.

The US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.5 last month, the highest reading since February and up from 52.7 in July.

A gauge of prices paid by services businesses for inputs increased from the prior month. The ISM data drove the market to further price out easing by the Federal Reserve next year, ING Bank said in a note.

“Higher for longer US rates trade takes its toll on Asian FX,” ING said.

Indian rupee

