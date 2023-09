HONG KONG: Hong Kong opened lower Thursday as forecast-beating US data added to recent worries that the Federal Reserve could lift interest rates again.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 12.50 points, to 18,437.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.19 percent, or 5.87 points, to 3,152.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.21 percent, or 4.14 points, to 1,967.45.