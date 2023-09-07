BAFL 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.68%)
BIPL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.98%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 80.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
OGDC 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
PAEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
PIOC 82.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.61%)
PPL 70.76 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.36%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.98 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.24%)
SSGC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.6%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,596 Increased By 9.9 (0.22%)
BR30 16,219 Increased By 67.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,898 Increased By 90.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,250 Increased By 45.6 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2023 12:05pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s main border crossing with Afghanistan was closed for a second day on Thursday, leading to a build-up of trucks laden with goods, after clashes between security forces from the two countries.

The busy border crossing had closed on Wednesday after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other, according to local officials.

Abdul Basir Zabuli, a spokesman for the Taliban-led police in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, where the crossing lies, said that authorities from both countries were trying to determine the reason for the clash.

The Torkham border point is the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said hundreds of trucks laden with fruit, vegetables and other goods were stuck due to the closure.

“The traders are suffering heavy losses after the border in Torkham was closed on Wednesday following a firing incident there,” he told Reuters.

The entire flow of trade had been affected and loading of goods in the southern port of Karachi had been disrupted.

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades.

In a separate incident, Pakistan’s military said four soldiers were martyred in Chitral district, near the Afghan border, on Wednesday and that 12 militants had died.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said in a statement its fighters had fought against security forces in the area for the past two days.

The Pakistani military echoed its demands of Afghan Taliban authorities to stop the use of its territory for attacks after the clashes in Chitral, a mountainous area near the Afghan border popular with Pakistani and foreign tourists.

The Afghan Taliban have denied their territory is being used by militants, saying security concerns within its neighbour are an internal issue for Pakistani authorities.

Attacks claimed by the TTP have grown in Pakistan in recent years.

The group has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban but is not directly a part of it.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Pakistan Afghan border Nangarhar province Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan Afghan Taliban forces Pakistan’s military Abdul Basir Zabuli

Comments

1000 characters

Main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed for second day

Open market: Pakistani rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

Caretaker PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism

IHC indicts Islamabad DC for contempt of court over arrest of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi

Oil falls on concerns about China, winter demand

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

PM lays focus on tax reforms, sell-off process

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

Read more stories