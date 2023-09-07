KTBA complains about ‘problematic’ IRIS portal

KARACHI: Taxpayers are still facing difficulties in complying with tax filing requirements due to persistent issues with the Federal Board of Revenue’s IRIS 2.0 portal.

In their second letter to the FBR, the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) outlined multiple problems being faced by the taxpayers with IRIS 2.0.

A key issue highlighted in the letter is attachments not loading properly when taxpayers attempt to submit withholding statements, a mandatory requirement.

According to the KTBA, the portal gets stuck in an endless “loading” loop, making timely submission impossible. Another problem is an error when trying to print draft tax returns within the IRIS 2.0 system. The “printing command error” completely prevents taxpayers from printing out returns for review before filing, an essential step.

The KTBA also stated that small issues like the printing error further erode taxpayer confidence in the reliability of the government’s software.

On top of this, a separate set of problems related to declaring property valuations and costs has compounded frustrations, KTBA said and added that lack of timely action would continue causing severe difficulties for taxpayers struggling to comply.

