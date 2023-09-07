MD BoK visits Khyber Eye Foundation

PESHAWAR: Managing Director Bank of Khyber (BoK) Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz visited the Khyber Eye Foundation on Wednesday and expressed his appreciation for the hospital’s remarkable work.

He was welcomed by the distinguished Life Patron of the hospital, Professor Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, Chairman Muhammad Adnan Jalil, and other esteemed members of the Board of Directors and administrators.

During his visit MD Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz expressed his appreciation for the hospital’s remarkable work and stated that he had heard many praises about the hospital from his close friends.

He added that visiting the hospital had solidified his belief in the Khyber Eye Foundation as a prestigious institution.

Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz commended the Khyber Eye Foundation for its philanthropic efforts, highlighting the fact that the hospital provides free medical care to the underprivileged and disadvantaged individuals in the region.