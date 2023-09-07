PIFD holds painting exhibition on Defence Day

LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) organized a painting exhibition on the eve of Defence day for paying homage to martyrs and ghazis of 1965 war. Dr Muhammad Afzal, Registrar PIFD was chief guest on the occasion.

The exhibition displayed the artwork done by the students of various departments of PIFD. Dr Afzal appreciated the creative work of the students and congratulated the position holders.

Addressing the participants’ chief guest said, it was on this day in 1965 that the whole nation stood alongside the Pakistan armed forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. He paid rich tribute to the brave sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom while ensuring security of their motherland.

Meanwhile, PIFD students also delivered speeches in context to Defence Day. In the end certificates and prizes were distributed among position holders and participants.

