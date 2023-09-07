BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
BIPL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.62 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.31%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 97.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 80.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.59%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
OGDC 95.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
PIOC 84.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
PPL 68.69 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.93%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.87%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
SSGC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TRG 91.11 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.4%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 35.2 (0.77%)
BR30 16,152 Increased By 175.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,808 Increased By 316.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 100.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA campaigns to discourage multiple frying of used cooking oil

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has commenced a door-to-door awareness campaign to discourage multiple frying of used cooking oil at the domestic level.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the awareness campaign from GOR-2 on Wednesday. He said the purpose of the campaign was to brief citizens about the effects of substandard, low quality and used cooking oil on human health.

He said two teams consisting of 20 nutritionists will give door-to-door awareness to citizens about the proportional use of cooking oil and ghee. He said that PFA’s teams have delivered its message to 186 houses in a day whereas the PFA will cover 4,430 houses in all GORs in the next 25 days.

He disclosed that worldwide per capita consumption of cooking oil is 3.5kg per year whereas Pakistan consume 24kg per capita in a year that alarming situation for Pakistan.

According to the survey, 30 per cent of deaths in Pakistan are due to heart diseases, he said, adding that trans-fatty acids in used ghee or oil increase oxidation and rancidity. Moreover, excessive consumption of cooking oil and ghee leads to diseases like obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer, he added.

Raja Jahangir further said that already used ghee will be used in biodiesel to prevent recurring/reentry in the food industry. He said that approved companies will collect the used oil from the consumer's home with just one call.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority cooking oil PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

PFA campaigns to discourage multiple frying of used cooking oil

No head of any corporation or organisation can directly approach PM now: PMO

Economic update for August: Upward adjustment in energy tariffs, fuel price hike to strain inflationary pressures: MoF

ECP says 3,600 data entry operators to be assigned to ROs

Exchange companies sector: MCR enhanced to Rs500m as SBP introduces major reforms

Troops repel TTP cross-border raid from Afghanistan

Border gunfight shuts crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Govt to tighten the noose around power thieves

Govt mulls IPO for three major power distribution companies

PPIB approves 30pc raise in basic salaries of its employees

Kakar gives go-ahead to plan aimed at bringing PayPal, Starlink to Pakistan

Read more stories