JI to launch Bano Qabil 2.0 programme on 10th

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) charity organization -Alkhidmat extends its support to the youth for its Bano Qabil - IT based education programme with globally recognized Learning Resource Network certification.

Even a short course under the Bano Qabil IT programme enables a student to easily freelance a $100 project, Alkhidmat CEO, Naveed Baig told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq the other day.

While flanked by JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, he said that 85,000 students have already been registered through the Bano Qabil web portal without any advertisements.

Around a million youth if harnessed with the IT education can earn billions of dollars for the nation through this sector. “Almost one third of the participants of the programme are female,” he added.

The Alkhidmat is going to hold a big ceremony on September 10 at Bag-e-Jinnah to mark the completion of the first phase and a successful launch of the Bano Qabil 2.0 programme.

Hafiz Naeem lauded his party’s charity unit for unveiling an initiative called the “Bano Qabil 2.0 program” in a bid to deliver hope to the youth by offering Learning Resource Network (LRN) certificates in 15 Information Technology disciplines on a global scale.

He said that the JI’s commitment is firm to combating the prevailing sense of hopelessness by offering innovative academic solutions to empower the youth and address the nation’s ongoing crisis.

Highlighting concerns, he said that although the country has a potential to make and export worth $30 billion of IT products, it still legs far behind with only $3 billion share to the global market.

He also held a higher tuition fee of the IT education responsible for the low economic growth in this sector which forces a majority of the students to drop out the learning. Besides, he also blamed it for growing street crimes by the unemployed youth.

After the IT education programme saw a success, he unveiled the JI’s Bano Qabil project 2.0 by increasing its courses range from 6 to 15 and number of campuses from 12 to 28. The programme will now accommodate 45,000 students, he added.

Some 25 percent participants of the first batch have already started earnings before formal completion of their courses, he said.

Citing PASHA, he said that the IT market has the capacity to offer jobs between 40,000 and 50,000 new entrants in this sector, annually. Besides, the IT sector also offers an economic solution to bring out the country from existing crisis, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023