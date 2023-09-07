Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

TEXT: 6th September reminds us of the enemy's aggression which was successfully thwarted by our resilient nation and military. This day signifies the unflinching resolve, unity and sense of sacrifice to defend our motherland at all cost. It is also a day to pay homage to those sons of the soil, who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedom and sovereignty.

Their actions continue to resonate, urging us to strive for a better tomorrow. Following the legacy of our Great Heroes of 1965 war, Armed Forces in unison with people of Pakistan remain ever ready and fully determined to squarely meet all external and internal challenges to protect our ideological and geographical frontiers.

Today we as a Nation must renew our resolve to block and prevent the sinister efforts of enemy's of Pakistan trying to create a wedge between Defence Forces and people of Pakistan - we were, we are, and will remain United as One Nation. Insha Allah.

On this day, we must remember the utmost sacrifices of the people of Kashmir, who are suffering under the yoke of Indian tyranny and oppression for the past seven decades.

The Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of partition and the world should know that without resolving this issue, there can be no lasting peace in South Asia. Therefore, it is time that the UN fulfills its promise to Kashmiris and gives them their right to self-determination under the umbrella of relevant UNSC Resolutions.

Today, we bow our heads in reverence and gratitude for the martyrs, who have engraved their legacy in the annals of history, reminding us of the freedom that we cherish. Let's renew our pledge that following the footsteps of the Shaheed and Ghazi of 1965 war, we will leave no stone unturned in the defence of our motherland and we will always work towards making Pakistan a great country.

May Allah Almighty be with us all.

Armed Forces of Pakistan, Zindabad. Pakistan, Paindabad.

