Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) Chief of Naval Staff

TEXT: 6th September is a special day in our nation's history when the valiant Armed Forces with the support of our people, repulsed blatant aggression of the enemy and foiled its nefarious designs. The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland and glorifies the indomitable bond of our Nation and the Armed Forces to stand together in the face of adversity and belligerence.

The daring 'Operation SOMNATH' by Pakistan Navy Ships knocked out Indian radar station and shore installations at Dwarka, on the Gujrat Coast thus blinding the enemy's maritime picture and attaining psychological ascendancy. Pakistan Navy Submarine Ghazi acted as an impregnable shield at sea, effectively confining the Indian Fleet within the harbour. Today, we owe special tributes to the daring acts and sacrifices of our war heroes who dwell and thrive in our hearts.

Pakistan Navy, entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding maritime frontiers of the motherland, vigilantly undertakes round the clock operations to defend our waters and ensures that maritime domain is not exploited for illicit activities. In today's changing maritime environment, Pakistan Navy is ensuring safety and security of international waters through a variety of collaborative and independent initiatives and arrangements.

In the present era, only a strong economy can ensure credible defence. Our maritime sector has tremendous potential to contribute towards the national economy, provided it is facilitated and appropriately developed. In this regard, Pakistan Navy continuously strives to promote Blue Economy which will open new vistas of opportunities for our national progress.

Pakistan Navy maintains perpetual readiness to deter war, ensure maritime defence and proactively contributes to nation building initiatives.

Today we acknowledge the scarifies made by our Shuhadas and Ghazis who have displayed unflinching resolve against a much larger adversary. All the Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians reaffirm their resolve to defend our maritime frontiers with absolute faith and unremitting perseverance.

May Allah be our Guide and Protector (Ameen).

Pakistan Navy, Zindabad.

Pakistan, Paindabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023