Defence Day: Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) Chief of Air Staff

TEXT: Defence Day of Pakistan symbolises the exemplary courage, consummate professionalism and matchless spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The day holds a special significance in our history, as it revives the memory of our nation's resolve in the face of aggression. On this historic occasion, the aggressor challenged the very existence of a peaceful country, little knowing about our indomitable will to fight. Alhamdulillah, in a remarkable show of unity, the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces took up the gauntlet and routed the enemy. Undoubtedly, Pakistan Air Force, in unison with sister services, delivered a knock-out punch to the enemy and set a legacy of fighting outnumbered.

While commemorating this great day of national pride, we salute and pay homage to all those who laid down their lives for motherland. Certainly, they added a new chapter to history through glorious deeds of heroism and set a supreme example of sacrifice for posterity to emulate. Indeed, we owe our heroes an eternal debt of gratitude for what they have done for us. We also salute those veterans who returned home to tell their sagas of courage from which we continue to draw strength and inspiration.

My Dear Countrymen! Our glorious history is witness to the fact that, as a nation, we have always displayed great solidarity, especially in times of crises and as such always emerged triumphant. I am sure that on the strength of our national cohesion, we can surmount every challenge, however daunting. On this occasion, let us solemnly pledge that we will make every effort for the progress and development of our country. I assure you that Pakistan Air Force is fully capable to defend the aerial frontiers of our sacred motherland.

On this special day, we must not forget our Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against occupation for over seven decades. We renew our resolve to support their just struggle for self-determination.

May Allah Almighty give us the strength, courage and vision to prove equal to our nation's expectations (Aameen).

Pakistan Air Force, Zindabad.

Pakistan, Paindabad.

