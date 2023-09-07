BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Defence and Martyrs Day: Message from Lt General Anwar Ali Hyder (Retd), Federal Minister for Defence Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

TEXT: 6th September is a milestone in the annals of our national history. It reminds us of the indomitable courage and unparalleled sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces for the defence of our Motherland. We hold our SHUAHADA and GHAZIS in high esteem and are profoundly indebted to them for offering the ultimate sacrifice and thwarting nefarious designs of the enemy.

Pakistan is a responsible state with impregnable defence. Over the years, Pakistan's defence capability has evolved substantially and Alhamdolillah, the country has made significant strides towards self-reliance in the field of defence. The entire nation and Government of Pakistan commend the sacrifices, professionalism and grit of our Armed Forces.

I would like to reiterate on this occasion that Pakistan will continue to contribute towards promoting peace in the world. Pakistan will Insha Allah soon rise above all challenges and as always our Armed Forces, with their valor and bravery, will continue to defend every inch of our sacred land.

On this historic day, let us renew our pledge to remain united, vigilant and ready for the defence of our beloved country at all costs. May Allah give us the courage and strength to live up to the expectations of our valiant nation, Aameen!

Pakistan Armed Forces, Zindabad. Pakistan, Paindabad.

Defence Day defence day of Pakistan Lt General Anwar Ali Hyder (Retd)

