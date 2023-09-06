BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
BOP 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.53%)
DGKC 43.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.9%)
FABL 21.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.97%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
HBL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
HUBC 79.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
OGDC 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.47%)
PIOC 82.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.61%)
PPL 67.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.91%)
SSGC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,548 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,958 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,504 Increased By 12.9 (0.03%)
KSE30 16,092 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.07%)
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad

AFP Published 06 Sep, 2023 11:18am

SYDNEY: Australia on Wednesday named the injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in a provisional 15-man squad for next month’s 50-over cricket World Cup in India.

They face a race to be fit with Australia playing their opening game against the hosts in Chennai on October 8.

Australia’s final 15-player squad is due to be confirmed to the ICC by September 28.

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey said the quartet were recovering well and could take part three ODI warm-up matches later this month against India.

“All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” Bailey added.

Cummins is recovering from a fractured hand while Smith (wrist injury), Maxwell (ankle) and Starc (groin) are also sidelined for the current ODI series in South Africa.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

