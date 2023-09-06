BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
DFML 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.29%)
DGKC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.19%)
FABL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.32%)
PPL 67.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
SSGC 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,960 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,562 Increased By 71 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,109 Increased By 5.2 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to remain below 83/USD on dollar rally, all eyes on RBI

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2023 10:25am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to weaken more on Wednesday after the dollar index rose to the highest in just under six months on weak risk and rising US Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.10-83.12 to the US dollar, compared to 83.04 in the previous session which was a two-week low.

US Treasury yields rose on Tuesday with the 10-year yield now about ten basis points shy of the recent high.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates high for longer have prompted investors to push the 10-year yield to the highest since 2007.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that he felt US treasury yields were about where they should be and cautioned against assumptions about no further Fed tightening.

The dollar index rose to the highest since mid-March. Resilient US yields will keep the dollar “well-bid” and all eyes today will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ritesh Bhansali, vice president at Mecklai Financial, said.

When the rupee dropped below 83 last month, the RBI intervened both in the onshore over-the-counter market and the non-deliverable forwards market to prevent it from hitting a record low.

The rupee’s fell to 83.16 last month, just shy of the lifetime low of 83.29.

Poor risk appetite further boosted demand for the safe-haven dollar.

US equities dropped overnight and most Asian gauges were lower.

A few analysts reckon that the dollar was over-valued at current levels.

“We suspect a deterioration in the economic outlook remains the only real path for the mis-valuation gap to close,” ING Bank said in a note.

“What this gap is telling us now is that the dollar correction, once the US data turns, can be quite rapid and substantial.”

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to remain below 83/USD on dollar rally, all eyes on RBI

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Read more stories