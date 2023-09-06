BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.47%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
FABL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HBL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 79.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
OGDC 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.67%)
PPL 67.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
SSGC 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 15,970 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 45,552 Increased By 60.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,114 Increased By 9.5 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

  • Dr Akhtar appreciates institution's role as one of the major development partners of Pakistan
Press Release Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar, at the Finance Division on Tuesday, said a press release.

Njay Benhassine was accompanied by his team including Tobias Akhtar Haque, Lead Country Economist, and Gailius J Draugelis, Operations Manager. The Secretary of Finance, the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and senior officers from the Finance and Economic Affairs Division were also present at the meeting.

Dr Akhtar appreciated the World Bank’s role as one of Pakistan’s major development partners. She also expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s continued support and commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth through its ongoing development projects that will help Pakistan strengthen its fiscal management, undertake foundational reforms, and uplift the masses.

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Dr Akhtar also informed the delegation about the comprehensive measures being taken by the interim government to enhance revenue collection and pursuance of sound fiscal policies. She further underscored the caretaker government’s unwavering commitment to successfully fulfilling its obligations under the IMF program and timely completion of all ongoing development projects.

She also emphasised the government’s determination to prioritize the well-being of its citizens, especially those most vulnerable, through targeted initiatives that promote inclusive development and mitigate the impact of economic challenges on the people of Pakistan.

Najy Benhassine, Country Director of the World Bank, commended Pakistan’s dedication to economic reforms and expressed its readiness to provide technical assistance and financial support to help Pakistan achieve its development goals.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between the World Bank and the Pakistani government to address pressing economic challenges and promote sustainable development.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on their shared vision of promoting economic stability and social development in Pakistan to foster a prosperous and resilient future. Dr Akhtar underscored the need for support for strengthening social safety nets to provide much-needed relief to the masses during challenging economic circumstances.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the partnership to benefit Pakistan’s economy and people. The World Bank delegation thanked Dr Akhtar and the government of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and constructive dialogue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Najy Benhassine Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

US monitoring Imran Khan’s case closely: State Dept

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Oil gains on supply woes after OPEC+ output cuts

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

Read more stories