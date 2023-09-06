Elahi rearrested after release

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister and President PTI Punjab, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was once again taken into custody on Tuesday despite explicit directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The sources said that Chaudhary Pervez Elahi was arrested while on the main road outside the Islamabad police premises. He was in the company of his lawyer, Advocate Sardar Abdul Raziq, at the time of the arrest.

The PTI President was re-arrested from his lawyer’s vehicle as he arrived at the main gate of the Islamabad police lines. The IHC had suspended MPO 3 and had ordered Elahi’s release if he was not required in any other case. On the scene, SP Saddar Nosherwan and his team were present, while SHO Kamal from Shalimar Police Station removed the driver from the vehicle, and individuals in plain clothes were also in attendance.