Bilawal terms Sept 6 as metaphor for national courage, bravery

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the September 6 as a metaphor for Pakistan’s national courage and bravery and said that the nation is united and always ready to defend its homeland.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Defence Day, he saluted the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices. He has also paid glowing tribute to the families of the martyrs of the armed forces for their courage and patience.

The PPP Chairman said that it is a matter of pride for him that the performance of PPP leadership and its governments in the defence of the country has been historic and wonderful.

He reminded that laying the foundations of the nuclear programme to make the defence of the country impregnable was a strategic gift of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto further innovated and strengthened the defence of the homeland by giving the gift of missile technology to armed forces.

“After Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari was the second head of the country, who paid tribute to the soldiers for their great service on behalf of the entire nation by increasing the salaries of the armed forces by more than 100 percent,” he added.

The Chairman of PPP also reiterated his party’s commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people till the independence of Occupied Kashmir from India. “Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and Kashmiris will continue their struggle to achieve their destination,” he contended.

He said that his party is determined to crush the ambitions of Pakistan’s enemies and continue to play its full role for the security and up-liftment of the country.

“By giving the nation a nuclear programme and missile technology, the PPP has made the country’s defences impregnable, and now it is determined to usher in a new era of ‘Made in Pakistan’ in the world, by eradicating inflation and poverty,” he vowed.