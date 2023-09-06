BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
BIPL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
BOP 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.72%)
CNERGY 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.72%)
DFML 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
DGKC 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
FABL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.54%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
GGL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.24%)
HUBC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.75%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.62%)
PAEL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.11%)
PIOC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.27%)
PPL 67.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 89.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.96%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,994 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,491 Decreased By -215.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -148.4 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal terms Sept 6 as metaphor for national courage, bravery

APP Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the September 6 as a metaphor for Pakistan’s national courage and bravery and said that the nation is united and always ready to defend its homeland.

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Defence Day, he saluted the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifices. He has also paid glowing tribute to the families of the martyrs of the armed forces for their courage and patience.

The PPP Chairman said that it is a matter of pride for him that the performance of PPP leadership and its governments in the defence of the country has been historic and wonderful.

He reminded that laying the foundations of the nuclear programme to make the defence of the country impregnable was a strategic gift of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto further innovated and strengthened the defence of the homeland by giving the gift of missile technology to armed forces.

“After Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari was the second head of the country, who paid tribute to the soldiers for their great service on behalf of the entire nation by increasing the salaries of the armed forces by more than 100 percent,” he added.

The Chairman of PPP also reiterated his party’s commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people till the independence of Occupied Kashmir from India. “Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and Kashmiris will continue their struggle to achieve their destination,” he contended.

He said that his party is determined to crush the ambitions of Pakistan’s enemies and continue to play its full role for the security and up-liftment of the country.

“By giving the nation a nuclear programme and missile technology, the PPP has made the country’s defences impregnable, and now it is determined to usher in a new era of ‘Made in Pakistan’ in the world, by eradicating inflation and poverty,” he vowed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Asif Ali Zardari Kashmiris Defence Day Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal terms Sept 6 as metaphor for national courage, bravery

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

Kakar for steps to tap full potential of natural resources

WB official, Shamshad discuss economic situation

Nepra competitive bidding tariff: Amendments to RFP, SPDs for large solar projects approved

Inflated electricity bills: Senate body assails Power Div for ‘incompetence’

NAB amendments case: SC reserves its verdict on IK’s petition

ECAP resents deployment of LEAs’ personnel at exchange cos

Petrol and diesel: Exchange adjustment rate for PSO kept at Rs4.24, Rs2.62 per litre

Immovable properties: FTO takes major step to help resolve valuation issue

Solar panel imports: Rs73bn illicit fund transfers detected

Read more stories