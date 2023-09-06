FBR establishes two new check posts in AJK

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established two new check posts in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to check the smuggling of goods.

In this regard, the FBR issued a notification SRO 1189 (I) /2023 on Tuesday. The check posts will also be equipped with the two mobile squads.

The Kohala Bridge check post for Muzafarabad Azad Jammu Kashmir Exit will cover the areas of Expressway Road, Old Murree/GT Road, Murree along with Bhurban Road till Bharakaho.

The Nakodar Check Post Mangla Road Mirpur Kashmir Exit will cover Mangla Road, Dina Bypass, GT Road, Jehlum, Dhaan Gali towards Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi. The check post will also have a mobile squad.

