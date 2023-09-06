BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
IESCO chief announces campaign against power thefts, facilitators

Press Release Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Chairman IESCO said that power theft is a major hindrance regarding cheap and uninterrupted electricity. Power thieves are hijacking the economy of Pakistan. He said that in light of the Honourable Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Energy directives for elimination of power theft in IESCO region a very comprehensive and result-oriented campaign has been announced

The Chairman emphasized that power thieves and their facilitators are a significant economic burden on both the country and the institutions which are now totally unavoidable and unbearable.

The Chairman IESCO underscored that addressing power theft not only helps overcome issues related to load management but also plays a crucial role in fostering the development and prosperity of Pakistan by ensuring a continuous supply of electricity.

He said that directives have been issued to all field formations to speed up their activities against power theft and during said campaign, houses, colonies of IESCO officers and staff may also be checked and if any consumer or IESCO employee found involved in power theft extreme departmental and legal action must be initiated. He said that he will personally monitor field formations anti power theft activities and there will no compromise on results.

