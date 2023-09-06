BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Mushaal Mullick meets Jilani

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the discussion focused on enhancing collaboration between the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Human Rights and projecting Pakistan’s point of view at international fora, including the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The foreign minister and the SAPM also discussed the plight of the thousands of political activists, journalists and human rights defenders, who have been arrested by the Indian authorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

It added that they expressed grave concern over the Indian authorities’ fresh plea to seek the death penalty for one of the most important Kashmiri leaders, Yaseen Malik, who was awarded a life sentence, last year.

They emphasized the urgent need for the release of all political prisoners; halting human rights violations; reversal of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; and implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people could realise their inalienable right to self-determination, the statement further stated.

