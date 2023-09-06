BAFL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.97%)
Pakistan

Khadim Rind made new Karachi police chief

INP Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) okayed on Tuesday a major reshuffle in the Sindh police department at the request of the provincial caretaker government, according to media reports.

According to the notification, Grade-21 officer Khadim Hussian Rind has been appointed as the new police chief of Karachi while Syed Asad Raza was posted as DIG South Zone Karachi.

Similarly, Asim Khan was appointed as DIG West Zone, Ghulam Asghar DIG East Zone, Tariq Razzaque will serve as DIG Hyderabad Range and Tanveer Alam Odho was posted as DIG Mirpurkhas Range.

The move comes a day after the Sindh Services, General Administration & Coordination Department replied to the letter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding transfers and postings of officers, and has also sent a list of names to be approved for posting.

The ECP had written to the caretaker government about non-compliance with orders regarding transfers and postings of officers.

