Sugar mill records: Stay orders granted by LHC prevented acquisition, CM told

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

LAHORE: An important meeting regarding sugar prices was held here Tuesday, chaired by the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

During the briefing about the increase in sugar prices and the issuance of two stay orders by the Lahore High Court, the Food Secretary mentioned that the court’s stay orders have prevented the acquisition of sugar mill records. In response, the Punjab government has decided to promptly file an appeal to have the stay orders vacated.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Advocate General of Punjab to initiate this appeal urgently. He stressed the need for an immediate appeal to lift the stay orders and stabilize sugar prices. The briefing also highlighted that due to these stay orders, sugar hoarders have enjoyed a free rein, leading to a substantial increase in sugar prices and causing hardship for the people.

Moreover, while addressing the CEOs health conference organized by the Primary & Secondary Health Department at a local hotel emphasized that it is both his duty and devotion to work towards bettering the healthcare sector.

He underscored that the health sector and hospital conditions are, currently, far from satisfactory, and it would be incorrect to blame doctors for this situation. Doctors are diligently performing their duties, sometimes even treating five patients on a single bed. Providing healthcare facilities is the responsibility of the government, he added.

He expressed gratitude for having an excellent team, which has worked tirelessly. There are 36 CEOs of health, 36 DHOs of health, 39 principals and MS of hospitals and medical colleges in Punjab, making a total of 150 officers.

