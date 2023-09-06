Islamabad: 45 dengue cases detected in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed a serious increase in dengue positive cases over the past three weeks as the number of positive cases jumped to 187 from 17, of which, 45 cases have emerged within the past 24 hours, the district health officer (DHO) said.

According to the DHO Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), out of 45 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, 29 dengue positive cases were reported from rural areas of the capital while 16 were in urban areas.

DHO Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said that following the emergence of new dengue cases, the federal capital’s tally has reached 187, of which, 170 cases have been reported since August 15, 2023, reflecting an increase of 11 times.

During the current season, the district health authorities have detected a total of 187 dengue-positive cases, of which, 129 in rural areas and 58 in urban areas.

Despite continued indoor residual spraying (IRS) drive by the DHO Islamabad, dengue cases are emerging at an alarming ratio. During the past 24 hours, the authorities have conducted 230 IRS taking the total IRS to 2,397 in the session, while six fogging operations have already been conducted in the capital city.

The DHO office has already issued a dengue alert for the ICT, saying “as dengue index has increased, we are sharing a few important steps you can take to prevent dengue virus.” The DHO has advised the public to take necessary preventive measures and has also directed the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to prepare for dengue-related illnesses.

The increasing trend in dengue cases in the federal capital shows that dengue is becoming an emergency situation if more serious and effective steps are not taken to control it. The district administration is already putting efforts to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms. The dengue virus is spread through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend to keep oneself away from water facilities.

The DHO Islamabad has urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves, (ii) use repellants and avoid going outside after sunset, (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles, (iv) avoid self-medication but seek doctor’s advice, and (vi) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray done in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control. He said that he himself has visited field along with the teams and engaged with the community to create awareness about dengue and monitor the surveillance. “We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that help us to stop the spread of dengue.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Anwarul Haq on Tuesday, also held a special meeting with the relevant departments to review the spread of the dengue situation in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Haq said that all possible resources would be utilised to control the dengue outbreak in the city. He said that strict action was being taken against those who violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dengue prevention.

The chief commissioner directed that sanitation arrangements should be improved in different areas of the city to prevent dengue. He urged the people to cooperate with the authorities in the fight against dengue.

Dengue results in a deficiency of platelets in the person getting it. It also turns into a life-threatening disease in case there is no proper treatment. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shares that you may see the following symptoms of dengue: (i) Belly pain, tenderness, (ii) Vomiting (at least three times in 24 hours), (iii) Bleeding from the nose or gums, (iv) Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool, (v) Feeling tired, restless, or irritable and (vi) It also suggests to see a doctor immediately to ensure proper treatment for the disease.

According to data from the National Institute of Health, Pakistan, during 2022 from January to November reported 75,450 cases of dengue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province was the most-hit area with 22,617 cases, followed by Sindh with 22,174 cases, Punjab with 18,626 cases, ICT with 5384 cases, Balochistan with 5,205 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 1,444 cases. Moreover, 136 dengue-related deaths were also reported Sindh with 61 deaths was the most affected province, followed by Punjab with 45 deaths, KPK with 18 deaths, ICT with 11 deaths, and Balochistan reported one death.

A major reason for an increase in dengue cases during 2022 was heavy rainfalls, which led to catastrophic floods causing widespread displacement of people and providing breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023