BANNU: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Sher Wali Baghi was shot dead by unknown gunmen here on Tuesday, police said.

According to details, unknown armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at ANP leader at D.I Khan road near Engineering University in Bannu.

As a result of firing, Sher Wali Baghi was killed on the spot and attackers sped the scene.

Heavy contingent of police and rescue personnel reached the scene of crime. The body was shifted to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem.