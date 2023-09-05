Fresh Ukraine attacks 'very close' to Romania border: Romania president

BUCHAREST: Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday that new attacks in neighbouring Ukraine happened "very, very close" to its border, with Russia repeatedly launching drone strikes on Danube infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

"We had attacks just today, the minister of defence told me, which were verified at 800 metres (2,600 feet) from our border. So very, very close," Iohannis told a joint press conference with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.