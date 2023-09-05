BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.86%)
BIPL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.7%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 43.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.46%)
FABL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.05%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.15%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 96.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.93%)
OGDC 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.94%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIOC 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.22%)
PPL 67.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.31%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.94%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.84%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 15,985 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,510 Decreased By -197.6 (-0.43%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -144.7 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023: agency

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2023 12:33pm

BRUSSELS: The number of migrants lodging asylum applications in the EU has jumped 28 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, official figures released Tuesday showed.

Between January and the end of June this year, there were 519,000 such requests made in the 27-nation bloc and associated countries Switzerland and Norway, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said.

That puts the EU on track to receive more than one million asylum-seekers this year – the biggest number since 2015-2016 when it saw a huge influx, mainly Syrians fleeing the war in their country. In 2015, the bloc received 1.35 million asylum requests, then in 2016 there were 1.25 million more applications.

Numbers dropped in 2017 after the EU did a deal with Turkey to have it clamp down on irregular border crossings, and during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions were in place.

Numbers have since rebounded, with 2022 seeing a 53-percent rise in applications, putting many EU countries “under pressure,” the EUAA said.

Accommodation and support is already stretched thin in many cases as several EU countries are hosting four million Ukrainian refugees who benefit from a protection status separate from asylum because of Russia’s war on their country.

Syrians and Afghans account for nearly a quarter of asylum applications received so far this year.

The next main nationalities seeking protection in Europe are those from Venezuela, Turkey, Colombia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Germany, which took in most of the Syrian refugees in 2015-2016, continues to be the top EU destination for asylum-seekers, principally those from Syria and Afghanistan.

Germany received 62 percent of all asylum applications by Syrians in the EU in the first half of 2023.

Spain was the main destination for Venezuelan asylum-seekers, who tended to be granted humanitarian visas rather than asylum status where their cases warranted protection.

Overall, 41 percent of applicants received either refugee status or another form of protection allowing them to stay, but there were very different outcomes associated with different nationalities.

Syrians and Afghans, with conflict and repression at home, were more likely to get such status, while Turks were more likely to be rejected.

The EUAA said the numbers of Russians and Iranians being granted protection in Europe has increased compared to recent previous years.

EU asylum European Union Agency for Asylum

Comments

1000 characters

EU sees asylum requests jump 28% so far in 2023: agency

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills explore potential merger

IHC suspends Parvez Elahi’s detention, orders his release

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Oil prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Read more stories