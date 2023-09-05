BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.11%)
BIPL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.36%)
DFML 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
DGKC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.3%)
FABL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.92%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.67%)
GGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 96.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.5%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
MLCF 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.15%)
OGDC 93.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.57%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.7%)
PPL 67.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.8%)
PRL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.74%)
SSGC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.3%)
UNITY 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.33%)
BR30 16,003 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,562 Decreased By -145.7 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,134 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to contend with weaker yuan, higher US yields

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2023 11:56am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open flat-to-lower on Tuesday on the back of a decline in the Chinese yuan following weak data from Asia’s largest economy and an uptick in US Treasury yields.

Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) indicate the rupee will open at around 82.75-82.78 to the US dollar, compared with 82.7475 in the previous session.

The offshore yuan dropped to 7.2940 to the dollar after a private sector survey showed China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August.

Other Asian currencies declined alongside the yuan. Taking into account how Asia is doing, the rupee should decline at open, a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“(USD/INR) NDF, however, has not reacted much (to the fall in the yuan), which is probably a reflection of how little appetite there is to take it higher.”

The rupee’s movement in the last few sessions has been in a narrow 82.50 to 82.80 range on expectations of the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention and dollar demand from corporates, keeping the currency within this range.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US yield inched up to near 4.20% in the Asia session.

While recent US data has indicated that inflation is cooling off to an extent, it has not had much of on impact on longer maturity yields.

“The resilience in US Treasury yields to end last week seems to reflect some positioning for a high-for-longer rate outlook,” Yeap Jun Rong, a Singapore-based market strategist at IG, said.

The probability of a September rate hike by the US Federal Reserve remains low at less than 10% Oil prices dipped slightly in Asia, having reached their highest level this year.

Asian equities dropped and US equity futures indicated a slightly lower opening following the Labor Day holiday.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to contend with weaker yuan, higher US yields

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills explore potential merger

IHC suspends Parvez Elahi’s detention, orders his release

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Oil prices mixed as China’s economic woes offset expected supply cuts

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Read more stories