Sunridge acquires 37,123,188 voting shares of Al Shaheer

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Sunridge Foods (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unity Foods Limited, has informed that it has acquired 37,123,188 voting shares of Al Shaheer Corporation Limited.

On account of this acquisition its total shareholding in the company has risen to 69.064.774 shares which represent 18.42 percent of the total issued voting shares of the company.

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited is a listed company, which is engaged in processing and trading of different kinds of Halal meat including goat, cow, chicken and fish, both for export market and local sales through chain of its retail outlets.

