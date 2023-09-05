Nawaz to return by Oct 15?

LONDON: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will leave for Pakistan from London on October 15. According to Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz sources, the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Pakistan on October 15 through a passenger plane instead of a chartered flight and will reach Lahore.

His daughter and chief organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz is busy making arrangements for a warm welcome to him.

Party sources said that Sharif had decided to land in Lahore instead of Islamabad and his homecoming will be through normal flight.

According to party sources, Sharif has assigned the task to the central leadership for arranging a grand reception. Maryam Nawaz is supervising the reception matters and the party office-bearers have been directed to bring as many people as possible to the reception.