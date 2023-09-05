BAFL 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
BIPL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
BOP 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
CNERGY 2.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 43.53 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.09%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.33%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.29%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.02%)
OGDC 95.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
PIBTL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.77 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.03%)
PPL 68.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
SSGC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,595 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 16,127 Increased By 110.6 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,882 Increased By 174.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,250 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz to return by Oct 15?

NNI Published 05 Sep, 2023 06:22am

LONDON: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will leave for Pakistan from London on October 15. According to Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz sources, the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for Pakistan on October 15 through a passenger plane instead of a chartered flight and will reach Lahore.

His daughter and chief organizer of the party Maryam Nawaz is busy making arrangements for a warm welcome to him.

Party sources said that Sharif had decided to land in Lahore instead of Islamabad and his homecoming will be through normal flight.

According to party sources, Sharif has assigned the task to the central leadership for arranging a grand reception. Maryam Nawaz is supervising the reception matters and the party office-bearers have been directed to bring as many people as possible to the reception.

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN Pakistan politics

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz to return by Oct 15?

Provinces, LEAs to be taken on board: PM asks power sector to act against defaulters

Power projects under CPEC: Contract renegotiation proposals may again be floated

Delineate effective strategy, PM asks finance minister

Infrastructural development: PM for strengthening public-private partnership

Assigning assessment-related duties: FTO asks FBR to restrain IRS Audit Cadre officers

KE consumers: PD seeks ‘steep positive’ adjustment

Foreign nationals, entities: SECP’s insistence on security clearance

ECNEC approves Polio Emergency Plan worth $1784.93m

Gallup Survey: Default seems imminent, say businesses

Alvi, law minister discuss issues related to elections

Read more stories